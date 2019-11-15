A Reserve man has been arrested in a fatal shooting off Cedarcrest Avenue, according to Baton Rouge Police.
Bono Kollie, 24, of 188 Homewood Place, was booked on Friday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-degree murder.
Jermiquec Goings, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday morning on Crestwood Street in Baton Rouge. Police said the shooting may have occurred during some type of drug activity.
The Louisiana Fugitive Task Force apprehended Kollie in Reserve on Thursday, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.