Baton Rouge police have arrested a man accused of shooting his roommate to death in their apartment off North Sherwood Forest Drive earlier this month, firing "until the gun was empty."

The arrest brought the victim's family a sense of relief after police said from the beginning that investigators were following "strong leads" in the case.

Investigators found that Demond Mack, 43, shot Billy Harrington, 44, multiple times after the two got into a fight several days before, according to the suspect's arrest warrant.

A witness told police that Mack entered Harrington's apartment through the unlocked door around 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 3, produced a handgun and said: "Where is the money." He then "opened fire and continued to fire until the gun was empty."

+2 Police following 'strong leads' after Baton Rouge father of 4 killed inside his apartment Relatives of the Baton Rouge man shot and killed in his apartment Monday afternoon said they're hoping for justice as the victim's four childr…

Police wrote in the warrant that officers found "the bullet riddled, deceased remains" of Harrington, who succumbed to his injuries in the rear bedroom of the apartment. He was sitting on the couch when the shooting occurred.

Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the two men were roommates. The victim's relatives said at the scene that Mack had been staying at Harrington's apartment.

Coppola said Tuesday afternoon that the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force apprehended Mack in the Baton Rouge area. He will be booked into Parish Prison on one count each of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Dariana Jefferson, the mother of Harrington's youngest child, was comforted by the news of Mack's arrest, saying her prayers have been answered.

Jefferson reacted to the news from a hospital bed. She was admitted Monday after she had a seizure that resulted from not eating or sleeping enough since Harrington's death.

"I think these are the best tears I've cried since Dec. 3," she said. "This means we can sleep better knowing this demon has been brought to justice. This means (Billy's) children can begin the healing process. This means now we can get answers to all the questions we have."

Harrington left behind four children and one baby on the way. His death was one of five homicides that occurred in four days the beginning of last week.

Can't see video below? Click here.