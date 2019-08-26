More than two months after a woman allegedly performed a sex act on her 1-year-old son while an Iberville Parish Sheriff's deputy filmed it, the two were indicted on multiple sex crime felonies Monday.

The mother, Iyehesa Todd, 26, told investigators that deputy Shaderick Jones asked her to perform the act on her son in exchange for not arresting her for an open warrant she had for a traffic ticket, said St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau. He said Todd told investigators that Jones, 42, recorded the incident with the child on his cellular phone.

A grand jury indicted them both Monday on rape charges, as well as aggravated crimes against nature and distributing child pornography. Prosecutors argued Jones also used his authority as a law officer, prompting a malfeasance-in-office charge.

“I’d rather burn in hell with gasoline drawers on before I do what they’re accused of doing," said prosecutor Tony Clayton, adding that the rape charge alone carries a maximum life sentence. “These are the kind of facts that make goldfish stop swimming."

Authorities said a person brought the video to police after receiving it through Facebook, leading investigators to track that it had been sent from Jones' sheriff's office vehicle, and that the video was taken at Todd's home.

She was booked into Iberville Parish jail on first-degree rape and incest in June.

Jones was booked into West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on principal to first-degree rape, malfeasance in office and pornography involving juveniles because of the video of the 1-year-old child on his cell phone, Ambeau said.

Records show Jones has worked as an Iberville Parish deputy since 2015 until he was fired shortly after his arrest.

Online court records didn't list an attorney representing Jones or Todd.

Clayton said his office believes there may be other victims, and urged people to contact his office.

“We will continue to follow the evidence," he said.

