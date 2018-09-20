The local civil service board voted Thursday to push back an appeal hearing for former Baton Rouge police officer Blane Salamoni, who was fired this year for violating department policies during the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling in 2016.

The hearing is now set for Dec. 20-21. It was originally set to take place at the board's October meeting.

Salamoni's attorney John McLindon said both parties — counsel for the fired officer and the police chief — agreed to seek a delay due to the large amount of material they'll have to review before the hearing, which McLindon described as a "massive undertaking."

It's unclear whether the appeal hearing for Howie Lake, the other officer involved in the fatal encounter, will also be pushed back.

Salamoni fired the shots that killed Sterling during a brief encounter outside a Baton Rouge convenience store that escalated rapidly. The incident in July 2016 sparked protests across the country after cell phone video surfaced showing the two white officers pinning a black man to the ground and then shooting him.

The officers recovered a gun from Sterling's pants pocket after the incident and video of the struggle shows that Salamoni alerted Lake to the fact that Sterling had a weapon just moments before firing his own.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul fired Salamoni and issued Lake a three-day suspension for violating the department's command of temper policy. Lake did not fire his service weapon during the encounter and returned to work in April after almost two years on paid administrative leave.

Both officers appealed their discipline before the Baton Rouge Fire and Police Municipal Civil Service Board, which has the authority to either uphold or overturn discipline decisions for the city's firefighters and police officers. Either side could again appeal the board's decision and the case would then move to district court.

Board President Julie Cherry said after the meeting Thursday morning that, as of now, Lake's hearing is still scheduled for November. The board had initially planned for Salamoni's hearing to come first since it deals with more serious discipline. Having the hearings in that order could also be more efficient because most of the facts that will be discussed in relation to Salamoni would also be relevant to Lake's case.

The board plans to hold both appeal hearings in the Metro Council Chambers in City Hall, though the location has not been finalized.

Board members also voted Thursday to reschedule an appeal hearing for officer Robin Ducote, who was suspended for 30 days after losing her temper while responding to a call about an endangered child left alone in a car with two adults who appeared to have passed out from drug use. Her attorney has said he plans to dispute the harshness of the punishment given the circumstances of the case.

Ducote's hearing has now been scheduled for the board's next meeting on Oct. 18.