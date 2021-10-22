A man who shot at his brother-in-law in the parking lot of a steak-and-seafood restaurant now stands accused of attempted murder, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Terrance Scott, 37, of Baton Rouge, was booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday on counts of second-degree attempted murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Officials say the shooting happened on the evening of Oct. 14, outside Central City Steak and Seafood on Hooper Road.
Deputies say the victim had been trying to get a hold of his estranged wife all day and finally found her at a gas station next to the surf-and-turf eatery.
The victim parked perpendicular to his wife’s car in the restaurant’s parking lot, authorities say; an argument ensued.
The victim told investigators he rolled up his window after his wife started yelling at him.
Minutes later, the victim said he saw his wife back out of her parking spot while Scott pulled up in a light-colored vehicle.
Scott hopped out of his car, deputies say, and approached the victim’s driver-side door.
Scott fired his gun at the victim’s car, shattering the window, police say. The victim sped away, arrest records say, as did Scott.
The victim identified the gunman as his brother-in-law, someone he’d known for more than two decades.
He gave deputies Scott’s home address.
Deputies found a photo of Scott in a law enforcement database and the victim confirmed him as the shooter.
EBRSO investigators say they found the bullet hole on the victim’s SUV and collected a spent 9mm shell casing from the parking lot where the shooting occurred.
Investigators say they corroborated the victim’s account by watching surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses.
EBRSO arrested Scott a week later.