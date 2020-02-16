A man was found near a Baton Rouge bus stop seeking help from people after he was stabbed in the back Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
Baton Rouge Police responded just after 4 p.m. to the 2200 block of Florida Boulevard after a man said he had been stabbed.
Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the attack happened in a different place, but officers didn’t immediately know where. He said the victim likely walked or drove to the bus stop and asked people in the area for help.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive his injuries, McKneely said.