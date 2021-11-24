A diesel spill caused by an 18-wheeler crashing into another vehicle late Wednesday morning has shut down Interstate 110 southbound just south of the Evangeline Street exit, officials say.
The collision happened around 10:30 a.m. and “resulted in the failure of the 18-wheeler’s fuel tanks,” according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Hazardous materials crews are on scene, officials say.
While BRFD says there is no danger to the public, they are asking drivers to avoid the area until the spill is cleaned up.