A man escaped serious injury by grabbing the bars of a nearby window and pulling himself out of the way of a car aiming to smash into him.
The car, Baton Rouge police say, was driven by the woman he was dating.
When police responded to Vel Rose Motel on Airline Highway on Oct. 11, they learned Ebony Johnson, 36, had gotten into a fight with a man she was dating and had retaliated. First, she struck him with an ink pen; then, she attempted to run him over with her car, according to booking documents.
As Johnson aimed her car at the wall where the man was standing, he managed pull himself out of the way.
Video footage police collected from the scene shows the man was still struck despite his grip on the window, and his body went over the top of the car after he was hit.
Johnson, of Baton Rouge, was booked Wednesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count each of attempted second-degree murder and battery of a dating partner.