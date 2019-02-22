Once-fired Baton Rouge police officer Yuseff Hamadeh voluntarily resigned from the department weeks after he won the appeal of his termination over a misstep by BRPD in their internal investigation.

The deal Hamadeh and the city's police department reached leaves Hamadeh's prior termination defunct, gives him back pay for the almost four months between his firing and resignation, and bars any further legal proceedings in the case.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said the agreement was the surest way to keep the former officer from returning to the Baton Rouge Police Department, noting that further litigation did not guarantee the termination would be reinstated, and also could have languished for years, costing thousands.

"We believe it’s in the best interest of this community that Mr. Hamadeh is no longer policing the citizens and visitors of the City of Baton Rouge," Paul wrote in a statement Friday.

Hamadeh was initially fired in October after internal investigators found that evidence from an August shooting, in which he shot at a fleeing motorist, did not support his account of the incident: he had blamed the motorist for initiating gunfire. The evidence, however, showed only Hamadeh fired his weapon.

No one was injured in the shooting.

In January, Hamadeh appealed his termination and won. The Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board found that internal investigators violated his police officer rights which allow him counsel during any interrogations, including polygraph examinations.

Hamadeh's attorney Tommy Dewey and Paul confirmed the agreement Friday, which they signed a week prior. Dewey called it a deal in everyone's best interest.

While Paul had previously announced his plan to appeal the ruling from the civil service board — and he maintained Friday that he still disagrees with the civil service board's decision — he said he felt this settlement was the best way to reach finality in the case that kept Hamadeh without a badge.

"The Department stands by its decision to terminate Mr. Hamadeh and believes it would have been successful in our appeal to the 19th Judicial District Court," Paul wrote in a statement. "However, "There was a risk to the Department in going forward (with the case)."

Paul's attorney, Ross Dooley, explained that polygraph best practices only allow for the examiner and the subject in the examination room, while the Police Office Bill of Rights maintains that an attorney can be present at all interrogations.

"That arguably creates a conflict," Dooley wrote in a statement. "Furthermore, there is a split in the appellate circuits on this issue and the law is unclear. As a result, the risk going forward is that a Louisiana appellate court could decide that Mr. Hamadeh’s polygraph examination violated the Police Officer’s Bill of Rights. And, if it that happened, then Mr. Hamadeh would have to be reinstated to his position as a Baton Rouge police officer.”

Paul admitted that there were mistakes made in how his department used the polygraph examination, and said they will not be using polygraphs for internal officer investigations until there has been further clarity, whether legislatively or through the courts.

"I still think the polygraph examination is a tool that can be used as a part of the investigative process," Paul said. "There is more research that’s going to be done before we use a polygraph again. ... We’ve learned from our mistakes and we’ve addressed it, and we’re going to move on.”

Dewey said Friday that Hamadeh had "indicated he was ready to move on." He said his client has been working in the private sector but declined to elaborate on Hamadeh's current position. Dewey said he doesn't know whether Hamadeh will try to work in law enforcement again in the future.

Leaving that possibility open concerns attorney Ronald Haley Jr., who represents Raheem Howard, the man Hamadeh shot at in the August incident.

"Due to the fact that there was not a final disposition regarding his termination, he will easily be able to gain employment in law enforcement, thus putting the freedom and lives of the citizens where he may patrol at risk," Haley wrote in a statement. "The only things standing between another Raheem Howard or Jordan Fraizer tragedy from happening is the District Attorney's Office."

In June 2017, Hamadeh shot at another fleeing motorist, Jordan Frazier. Police then said after a traffic stop, Frazier had pointed a gun at Hamadeh, prompting Hamadeh to shoot Frazier, killing him. There was no video or audio footage from that incident and the case remains under review by the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office, as does the shooting from August involving Howard. Haley said he hopes the parish's top prosecutor, Hillar Moore III, will prosecute the cases.

Moore has not charged Hamadeh in either case.

But Paul assured the public that he is doing what he can to prevent Hamadeh from returning to police work. He submitted documentation to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement requesting the revocation of Hamadeh's Louisiana Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certification and his entry into their Louisiana Uniform Law Enforcement Statewide Reporting Database, which tracks officer discipline, resignations and terminations across the state, making that information available to hiring law enforcement agencies. It is not available to the public.

Louisiana rarely takes away police officers' licenses even in cases of misconduct, and fired or dismissed cops can often find new jobs at different departments, The Advocate has reported. But if the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement accepts Paul's request to strip Hamadeh of his POST certification, that would stop the former officer from returning to law enforcement in Louisiana.

And while Haley is glad Paul took all avenues to stop Hamadeh from returning to law enforcement, he said he's disappointed to see that tax dollars will now foot the bill of the department's mistakes during the investigation.

"(It) is unfair that the citizens of Baton Rouge will be responsible for paying Mr. Hamadeh's salary, because it was Mr. Hamadeh's actions alone (that) were the reason for his original termination," Haley wrote. "Justice should never be compromised and by the BRPD agreeing to pay him gives the impression to the community that crime pays if you are a cop."

Paul said he weighed that factor, but determined that the back pay for Hamadeh in the end will cost less than continued litigation, which can last years.

Hamadeh, as well as the Baton Rouge Police Department and city, still face a federal lawsuit from Howard, which claims the August shooting violated his federal rights, by unnecessarily endangering his life and illegally detained him without cause. Hamadeh was jailed for about three weeks after the traffic-stop-turned-shooting on attempted murder of a police office, an allegation that Moore later dropped when evidence and testimony showed Hamadeh's account of the shooting did not add up.

Howard always held that he never had a gun or shot at Hamadeh. Police never recovered a gun or shell casings at the scene, besides from Hamdeh's service weapon.

