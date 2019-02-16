The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is working with local law enforcement to identify the cause of a gravel spill that backed up traffic on I-10 East near Siegen Lane for over two hours.
The gravel covered a roughly half-mile stretch of the interstate from Siegen Lane to near Top Golf Saturday, forcing officials to close all lanes, said DOTD spokesman Rodney Mallett. Motorists trapped in the congestion were forced to inch by on the shoulder of the road, per tweets from DOTD’s Baton Rouge Traffic account.
The closures were in effect from roughly 11:50 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. as crews worked to clear the gravel from the roadway, Mallet said. It’s unclear what led to the gravel spill, but transportation officials are working with local law enforcement to identify the responsible party, he said.
Incidents like this can be dangerous because drivers may swerve or make sudden changes in their driving pattern to avoid the debris, he said.
“Gravel and debris on the roadway can cause damage to vehicles, but more importantly could pose a safety hazard because there is a change in driving conditions,” Mallett said.