Authorities arrested as least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Alex Banda, 38, 1935 N. Stevendale Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, stop sign or yield sign violation, headlights required, driver's license required.
- Brian Hudnall, 61, 950 Castlewood Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, failure to signal or improper turn.
- Randy Isaac, 38, 6950 Modesto Ave., Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, improper lane usage, reckless operation of a vehicle, driver's license required.
- Earnest Self, 68, 1788 42nd St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked, reckless operation of a vehicle.
- James Woods, 33, 9800 Plank Road, Clinton, first-offense DWI, headlights required.