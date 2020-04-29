Cpl. Derrick Maglone, a Baton Rouge police officer critically injured in a shooting that killed Lt. Glenn Hutto Jr. last Sunday, is recovering at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and received a special visit Wednesday night from his fellow officers.
Members of the BRPD's motorcycle division, joined by representatives from neighboring agencies, saluted Maglone, who stood in the window to acknowledge the officers outside.
Maglone was shot while police were responding to tips about a homicide suspect, Ronnie Kato, in the city's Howell Park neighborhood. Kato barricaded himself in a house after the shooting and then was taken into custody after a standoff with police that lasted several hours Sunday afternoon, police said.
Maglone's older sister, Tania Langlois, said her brother is making “remarkable process” given his critical condition upon entering the hospital Sunday. She said there was some concern early on about his ability to walk and swallow, but by Tuesday he was swallowing on his own and was able to walk to the restroom.
"He's so tough," Langlois said. "He's fighting."