LABADIEVILLE — Four teenagers — two of them underage — were arrested this week following a drive-by shooting in Assumption Parish, officials said.
Deputies responded on July 7 to reports of people in a car shooting into two mobile homes, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said. No one was injured in the incident, police say.
Kyron K. Thompson, of Belle Rose, and Joshua L. Washington, of Donaldsonville — both 19 years old — were arrested Monday. Both were booked on one count each of assault by drive-by shooting and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, as well as two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
The two other suspects — both 17, of Belle Rose and Gonzales, respectively — were taken into custody on one count each of assault by drive-by shooting and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.
Thompson was ordered held without bond. Washington awaits a bond hearing. Both of the underage suspects remain in custody at a juvenile detention facility.