A 30-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old woman injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Baton Rouge, police said.

Sylvester Harrison was found dead just before midnight inside a vehicle in the 5000 block of Enterprise Street, Baton Rouge police said.  

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately available, but authorities said her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

There are no suspects or motives at this time, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

