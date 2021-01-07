A 30-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old woman injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Baton Rouge, police said.
Sylvester Harrison was found dead just before midnight inside a vehicle in the 5000 block of Enterprise Street, Baton Rouge police said.
The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately available, but authorities said her injuries were not considered life-threatening.
There are no suspects or motives at this time, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).