A 40-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection with two non-fatal shootings that occurred Tuesday, police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.

David Reed, 4928 Rittarman Avenue, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count each of illegal use of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Coppola said Reed was arrested in connection with two shootings on Florida Boulevard and Convention Street.

+8 Four people injured in three separate shootings Tuesday across Baton Rouge Four people were injured in three separate shootings over the course of the day as gun violence rattled neighborhoods across Baton Rouge on Tuesday.

The shootings occurred within blocks of each other over a four-hour span on Tuesday.

In the first shooting, a man was shot in the arm after an argument outside a gas station around 8:30 a.m. at 3373 Florida Boulevard, police said Tuesday. The injured man was found a short distance away in the 3100 block of North Street.

Police said in an arrest report that Reed was in a verbal argument with the man in the gas station parking lot when he armed himself with a handgun and fired multiple shots at the man, who was in a vehicle.

Reed allegedly fled the scene in a Chrysler 300 sedan.

About four hours later, around 12:20 p.m., a second man was found shot in the 2700 block of Convention Street. He was lying in the front yard of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds to the neck and back, police said in Reed’s arrest report.

A witness told police that the man was walking westbound on Convention Street when Reed drove behind him and fired several shots from the vehicle, police said in the arrest report.

In both shootings, witnesses described Reed’s vehicle as a gray or light-colored Chrysler 300, according to the arrest report. A vehicle matching that description was located around 8:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of Florida Boulevard. It had a different license plate, which police found to be registered to a stolen vehicle.

Officers stopped the vehicle, and Reed was taken into custody. Two other passengers in the vehicle were questioned and both identified Reed as the shooter, police said.

The two passengers said that Reed “had been on a crack-induced binge” and "had been acting crazy” when he shot the two men, according to the arrest report.

Police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and found two crack cocaine pipes, according to the report.