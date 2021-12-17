A former middle school assistant principal accused of killing a pregnant Baton Rouge teacher in 2016 has been found guilty on all charges, Iberville District Attorney Tony Clayton said Friday.

The decision came a day after the state had finished its case against Robert Marks, 42, with testimony from East Baton Rouge coroner Dr. Beau Clark, who determined Lyntell Washington died from a gunshot wound to the head.

“This was a smart jury,” Clayton said. “They went through the facts, they deliberated swiftly, and they gave him the same swift justice that he deserved.”

Ex-Baton Rouge assistant principal accused of killing pregnant woman faces more charges A former Baton Rouge assistant principal accused of killing a pregnant colleague and dumping her body in an Iberville Parish ditch was indicte…

Authorities believe Marks killed Washington, 40, in East Baton Rouge Parish before dumping her body in Iberville Parish and leaving her car with her 3-year-old child inside down the street from her apartment.

The location of the crime has been the subject of scrutiny, raising questions as to where the trial should take place.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

According to a police report, cell phone records obtained by investigators indicate the shooting could have happened at a number of different spots, including along a drainage canal in Rosedale where Washington’s body was found.

The same records indicate both Marks’ and Washington’s cell phones were also active in Iberville Parish the night of the murder. Detectives previously testified in court hearings that they found no indication of a crime scene after searching Marks’ apartment in Zachary and Washington’s apartment in Baton Rouge.

Due to investigators’ uncertainty as to where Washington’s death actually took place, a judge ruled in December 2020 that Marks’ trial would be moved from East Baton Rouge Parish to Iberville Parish – something Marks’ lawyer, Lionel Lon Burns, had also advocated for.

According to WAFB, Burns argued in court this week that the evidence against Marks was circumstantial and there was nothing to prove he had his phone on him at the time. He also asked detectives about why they didn’t interview the father of Washington’s 3-year-old daughter.

Washington was an instructional specialist at Brookstown Middle Magnet and authorities speculated she was pregnant with Marks’ child at the time she was killed. Authorities suspected the already-married Marks killed Washington because he did not want the pregnancy to reveal infidelity.

Marks faced one count each of second-degree murder, first-degree feticide, aggravated kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping and obstruction, and four counts of illegal use of a weapon.