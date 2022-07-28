A 27-year-old St. James Parish man beat his girlfriend's 4-year-old so severely that the boy was hospitalized and the man ended up in jail facing an attempted murder count, sheriff's deputies said Thursday.
Clydedric A. Joseph, of Lutcher, beat the boy while his mother was at work and away from her home in Ascension Parish, sheriff's deputies said in a statement Thursday.
Ascension deputies said the boy had life-threatening injuries after the beating on Monday and remained in an area hospital Thursday. He is expected to recover, Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
During an interview with sheriff's detectives, Joseph admitted to striking the child, deputies said.
Joseph was booked Tuesday on a single count of attempted second-degree murder. He remained in Ascension Parish Prison on Thursday in lieu of $200,000 bail, according to online jail records.