A Baton Rouge man was killed early Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Airport Road in St. Tammany Parish.
Glenn Williams Jr., 33, died when a 2016 Freightliner semitrailer truck swerved into his 2001 Cadillac about 12:20 a.m., according to State Police.
Troopers said both vehicles were headed eastbound on I-12, with the Cadillac in the right lane and the semi in the left. The truck’s driver, 60-year-old Rolando Rivas of Denver, swerved into the side of Williams’ car as Rivas reached to the floor of his truck to pick up a phone. After the crash, both vehicles ran off the highway.
Williams, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from his car and suffered fatal injuries. Rivas, who was restrained, was treated for minor injuries at a hospital. He was also issued a citation for improper lane use and may face additional charges.
Impairment is not suspected, but blood samples were sent to the State Police Crime Lab.