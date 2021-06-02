Residents of the Fairway View Apartments on College Drive were having a relaxing Memorial Day evening, swimming and barbecuing with some guests at the complex's pool. But then, just before 8 p.m., someone approached the pool — police don't yet know if it was one person or multiple people — and started arguing with two young men who didn't live there.

Soon after, they shot the two men. And they kept shooting, when a stray bullet struck a 1-year-old girl who was playing in the water, her family said.

Police found 20-year-old Reginald Thomas and 17-year-old Dwayne Dunn Jr. — who Baton Rouge Police previously misidentified as Dewayne Dunn Jr. — dead at the scene. The little girl, Ja'Tyri Brown, died at a local hospital.

Ja'Tyri would have turned 2 in August.

"Whoever it was, he had already hit his target, so why was he still shooting?" Hope Provost, Ja'Tyri's grandmother, said tearfully, recalling what her son saw at the scene. "My son said by the time he made it to her, she was floating in the water."

BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said investigators know the shooting wasn't random: the two young men were targeted victims. But they still don't know who the shooter or shooters are, or why the two men were targets.

McKneely said that this may have been the result of an altercation or argument that happened before the two men went to the pool. He said even small arguments like a social media dispute can end in gunfire.

McKneely said it's unlikely the shootings were a result of gang violence.

Following the shooting, the suspect(s) allegedly stole a weapon from one of the victims and fled with it, McKneely said. It is unknown if either victim attempted to shoot back at attacker, if the victims knew a complex resident or how the attacker knew that Dunn and Thomas were at that pool that fatal Monday night.