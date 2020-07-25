Two motorcyclists were killed in a crash on I-12 early Saturday morning, Baton Rouge Police said.
The accident took place around 3:15 a.m. on I-12 westbound between Sherwood Forest Blvd. and Airline Highway, according to BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. Two motorcycles were believed to be speeding and driving recklessly along I-12 when the first motorcycle struck a 2008 Toyota 4-Runner.
The second motorcycle attempted to stop quickly but lost control of the motorcycle, Coppola said. Both motorcycle drivers, Gil Sanchez Collazo, 38, and Jose Marti, 37, died at the scene.
Coppola said the 18-year-old female driver of the Toyota was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and that the investigation remains ongoing.