CENTRAL— A Baton Rouge police officer and the driver of another vehicle were involved in a head-on crash Monday afternoon, with no serious injuries involved for either driver, a Baton Rouge Police spokesman said.
The crash, which is being investigated by Central Police, happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Hooper Road and Joor Road, said Sgt. Don Coppola, a Baton Rouge Police spokesman.
The officer was in her patrol unit, Coppola said.
"The officer was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure," Coppola said.
The Central Fire Department had to use extrication equipment to free one of the drivers, the department said in a Facebook post Monday.