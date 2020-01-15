When Ava Harris touches her stomach, feeling her baby squirm or kick, she gets emotional.
“It’s still hard,” she said. “Everything is still hard.”
Harris’ little girl will never meet her father, Joseph Johnson, who was gunned down in the early hours of December 28.
Johnson was found outside of his home on Breckenridge Avenue, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators believe he was shot on Pocahontas Street and then driven to his home, where he was abandoned.
“He was really the best thing that ever happened to me,” Harris said.
At eight months pregnant, Harris remembers how excited Johnson was to have a baby. He had several other children, but he was finally able to be around for this pregnancy, she said.
Johnson, who everyone knew as either “Joe” or “Lucky,” always wanted his friends and family to have fun, according to Harris.
“He would always have you laughing,” Harris said. “You always had a smile on your face when you had him around.”
Jerry Smith, Johnson’s close friend, said that Johnson was hyper-attentive to his friends and family – he wanted them to be happy and content above all else.
Smith, who views Johnson as more of a brother than a friend, recalled how every day, around the same time, Johnson would call Smith or message him on social media, checking to see if he was doing well or if he needed anything. Sometimes, if Smith failed to respond quickly enough, Joseph would even come to his house and knock on his door.
Those messages and drop-ins — that constant presence of a close friend — are one of the things Smith misses most.
The two, both 28 years old, were born in the same month and grew up together. According to Smith, the people in Johnson's life who were the closest to him are struggling to understand what happened with the shooting and why.
“It’s a hard pill to swallow,” Smith said.
Smith had recently finished technical school, training to repair air conditioning units in hopes of a better job.
Authorities have said little about Johnson's case, and no arrests have been made so far.
Johnson lived in a neighborhood off Hollywood Street, minutes away from where Dynovan Johnson was found shot on Sunday afternoon in one of the first fatal shootings of 2020.
It’s not clear if the Joseph Johnson and Dynovan Johnson are related.
"He was a good man," Smith said of his friend. "He helped people. He was a devoted father."