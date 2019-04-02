Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Monday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Richard Bergeron, 25, 534 Jennifer Jean Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, aggravated flight from an officer, license plate required and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Marion Tarvin, 80, 4510 Paige St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper lane usage, driver's license expired and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.