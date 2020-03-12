Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Humberto Espinosa-Gonzales, 27, 5338 Kennesaw Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Melissa Norton, 51, 14049 Blackwater Road, Baker, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Cedric Robinson, 39, 1310 Lincoln Street, Bogalusa, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, insurance required and driver's license suspended or revoked.