After a four-year-old fatally shot himself Friday with a gun he found, the boy's father faces negligent homicide charges, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at a home on Prescott Road. Lynzell Anderson, 34, was arrested, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.
Louisiana has seen an uptick in the number of children killed in accidents because of unsecured guns over the past few years. Law enforcement and community leaders have repeatedly urged gun owners to keep their firearms locked away.
In a statement Saturday, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome called the death "equally sad and frustrating," and asked people to keep the child's loved ones in their prayers.
"Children should never have access to a gun and that’s why it is imperative to secure your firearm in your home with a gunlock or inside a gun safe," Broome said.
Broome said free gun locks are available at Baton Rouge City Hall.