A second teenager has been arrested in a deadly shooting that occurred last month during a suspected armed robbery on La Annie Drive.
Police announced Wednesday morning that Cortez Watson, 18, will be booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon.
The shooting left Alonge McClain, 19, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. It occurred Aug. 6 on La Annie Drive, a residential street just north of Florida Boulevard and east of North Sherwood Forest Drive.
Watson's arrest came a few weeks after Lazarius Johnson, 18, was also arrested in the case. He faces the same counts, plus carjacking. Johnson was also injured in gunfire during the incident, then hospitalized for treatment and booked into jail upon his release from the hospital.
Police have provided few details about the circumstances of the shooting and their investigation, including how detectives linked the two suspects to the crime.