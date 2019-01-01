A man who was shot the day after Christmas died on New Year's Eve as a result of his injuries.
Baton Rouge police said Tuesday that Tyree Jackson, 25, was injured in a shooting around 9:45 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 4500 block of Bawell Street.
Jackson, of 11823 Morgan Hill Court, died five days later, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said in a news release.
A second male victim was also wounded in the shooting but received minor injuries, McKneely said.
Police have not identified any suspects or motives.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
Jackson's death brings the parish's total number of homicides in 2018 to 85 — about a 20 percent decrease from 2017, when killings reached a historic high of 106.