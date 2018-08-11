A 27-year-old disabled man suffered second-degree burns to his ankles after one of his caregivers left him alone in a hot bath for two to three minutes while using her cell phone in another room, according to a Baton Rouge police arrest report.
Investigators said 18-year-old Shyvone Raynice Hogan was the caregiver on duty who gave the man a bath on the night of July 28. Witness told police that Hogan left the man alone in the bath while using her phone, which violated her company's policy, according to the report.
When another caregiver took over in the morning, she noticed blisters on both of the man's legs, according to the report. She took him to a doctor, who said the injuries appeared to "be consistent with someone standing in extremely hot water," according to the report. Hogan told the other caregiver that the injuries were from a food allergy, but medical staff later told detectives that wasn't possible.
"Due to the victim's mental challenges, the defendant neglected the victim and left him vulnerable to receive his injuries," detectives wrote in Hogan's arrest report. "The defendant was the only caregiver to give him a bath before the second-degree burns were discovered on his ankles."
Hogan did not render any aid for the man's injuries and did not report them to her supervisor, which is company police, police said. The man is unable to talk or communicate with investigators to tell them what happened, police said.
Hogan, of 13304 Morvant Road, Baker, was booked Friday in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on cruelty to the infirm.