Mom killed in Cadillac Street shooting was bystander in fight between juveniles, BRPD says
A woman who was shot and killed as she stood with her toddler in the front yard of their Cadillac Street home was a bystander in a fight between juveniles, Baton Rouge police said Thursday.
At the time of the shooting, family of Dolores Jackson, 36, say she was walking back home from an afternoon at the park with her 3-year-old son, who was unable to rouse his mother after she was struck by two bullets.
"There were two girls who got into an argument. They were fighting and a white truck pulled up," said Ken Watson, who identified himself as Jackson's brother-in-law. "A man with a gun was hanging out of the window of a white SUV or suburban, something like that."
It's not clear who fired the fatal shot, but BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely confirmed that juveniles were involved.
"She wasn't involved in the accident," he said. "Some people were shooting and she was struck."
Jackson was struck once in the head and once in the neck and died at the scene, police said. No arrests have been made in the case.
Man dies after going into 'medical distress' in Washington Parish Jail, sheriff says
A man in custody at the Washington Parish Jail died at a local hospital Thursday after entering what authorities called a state of "medical distress" in his cell.
The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office said the man, whom the office did not identify, showed signs of distress around 2 p.m. Thursday and was removed from the jail's housing unit.
Deputies and a registered nurse took him to Riverside Medical Unit, the sheriff's office said, where he later died.
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death and Louisiana State Police troopers joined the investigation, too, the sheriff's office said.
A spokesperson for the office said a "toxic substance" the man ingested may have caused his death, but did not share further details.
Body washes up on Mississippi River levee near USS Kidd; Baton Rouge police investigate
After someone spotted a body washed ashore Thursday morning along the bank of the Mississippi River near the U.S.S. Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge, police and firefighters responded to the scene.
The call came in around 9:30 a.m., Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.
The body was visible in shallow water near the USS Kidd later Thursday morning. The deceased person appeared to be an adult dressed in jeans, sneakers and a jacket.
While police waited for the coroner to arrive, keeping an eye on the body, a cold front rolled rapidly down the river, pushing a wall of dense fog southward and creating an ominous backdrop for the morbid scene.
The area, which is frequented by residents and tourists, was relatively quiet Thursday morning. One man taking pictures of the fog unwittingly proceeded down the levee toward the body before police stopped him. His eyes widened upon hearing the news.
Police have not said whether foul play is suspected. They said additional information will be released when it becomes available.
Man wanted for parole violation leads deputies to counterfeit money investigation in Denham Springs
A man was arrested after authorities tracked him down for a parole violation only to discover what appeared to be an operation to manufacture counterfeit money when they arrived to take him into custody, the Livingston Parish Sheriff said.
Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Louisiana Division of Probation & Parole to find Trenton Underwood on Thursday, the sheriff's office said. Underwood, who was wanted for probation violations, attempted to run away when authorities arrived at a residence in the 29000 block of Leach Lane in Denham Springs, but was quickly arrested.
While at the scene, deputies noticed items "commonly used in the manufacturing of counterfeit currency," according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
The case became a financial crimes investigation, with a search warrant yielding scanners, ink, paper, 60 uncut sheets of printed counterfeit U.S. currency and $1,290 of processed counterfeit U.S. currency.
Underwood was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on monetary instrument abuse, resisting an officer and several drug counts.
4 cars, school bus involved in crash on Acadian Thruway; all injuries minor, EMS says
Rush hour traffic came to a halt after a crash involving four vehicles and a school bus closed down the southbound lane of Acadian Thruway for several hours Thursday evening, Baton Rouge police said.
East Baton Rouge EMS spokesman Mike Schutz said only minor injuries were reported. According to Baton Rouge police, only one student was on the bus at the time of the crash.
Parts of the highway remained closed until 6 p.m. to give first responders time to clean debris from the roadway.