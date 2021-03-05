A Jackson man is facing multiple charges in Zachary and Livingston Parish for indecent behavior with juveniles, officials say.
Darrel Lee, 47, was arrested by the Zachary Police Department around 5 p.m. and accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to booking documents. He is also facing seven counts of indecent behavior and two counts of possession of child pornography in Livingston Parish, the sheriff’s office said.
The charges come after an investigation stemming from Lee’s Feb. 13 arrest in Livingston Parish when he attempted to meet up with a juvenile. The juvenile’s parents reported the meeting to police after their daughter told them she was messaging a man through an app and he suggested they meet, officials from LPSO said.
Lee was then arrested and booked into the parish prison on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer solicitation of a juvenile but was later released on bond, according to officials.
Currently, Lee is being held at the East Baton Rouge Parish jail and the LPSO is continuing to investigate.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement that, “it’s important for you (parents/guardians) to educate yourself on social media. Check your child’s privacy settings, make sure they aren’t posting personal details – including home address or check-in locations and set guidelines/rules for social media use."
"Most importantly, talk to your children about what they’re posting or messages they’re receiving,” he said.