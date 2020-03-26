Tyna Dunn-Jones was getting ready to fall asleep next to her husband Wednesday evening. Her brother was on the front porch doing his physical therapy exercises before bed.
It was a normal night in their rented Scotlandville house — or as close to normal as possible amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis that has state leaders pleading with Louisiana residents to stay home and avoid spreading the disease.
Then a sudden deafening "boom" shook the floors.
Dunn-Jones pulled open her bedroom door and found herself looking straight into the street. The walls were gone. The entire front of her house had been blown to pieces. She immediately started screaming her brother's name.
Patrick Dunn, 56, was dead.
Police say Jamarcus Harris, 28, lost control of his car while driving along Progress Road and slammed into the house around 9:30 p.m., causing a horrific crash that ultimately killed Harris, his front seat passenger and his toddler son. Destiny Nelson, 22, died at the scene and Jamarcus Brown Jr., 2, later died at a hospital.
Baton Rouge police have released few details about the crash, saying only that Brown was driving at "a high rate of speed" through the residential neighborhood when he lost control of his 1999 Oldsmobile. The car "left the roadway, striking a tree and a chain link fence" before colliding with the house, which was nearly destroyed.
Dunn-Jones and her family are left grieving the loss of her brother and searching for housing during a global pandemic. She tried calling the American Red Cross but said she received a voicemail recording saying the agency is overwhelmed with demand because of the coronavirus crisis.
"Everything happened with the snap of a finger. Now we have nowhere to live," she said. "I guess we'll try to salvage whatever we can without the house falling down around us."
Dunn-Jones had been helping care for her brother, who had survived two strokes and two heart attacks, for the past three years. He lived with her and her husband, son and daughter.
"He sat on the porch every day, all day long. That was his second home out there," she said. "We had a nice comfortable chair for him to sit in, and everybody knew him. Even the bus drivers and the little kids would come through and wave at him."
When police arrived on the scene Wednesday night, they cordoned off an area surrounding the house and pushed the family back behind the tape, where they waited and waited, Dunn-Jones said. She said she asked officers repeatedly whether her brother was going to make it, receiving no information until more than three hours later, after the coroner's office had arrived to remove his body from where it had been laying on the porch.
"The only thing I could do was fall on the ground," she said, describing the moments after police confirmed her brother's death. "I couldn't stand."