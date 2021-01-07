LSU Police are investigating after receiving reports a noose was found inside a fraternity house, a university spokesperson said.
An employee discovered the noose at Kappa Alpha Order fraternity house on Dalrymple Drive Thursday morning, said LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard. The house had been closed during winter break, he said. When police arrived at the house to investigate, it had been removed.
"LSU Police are investigating, as will the Office of Student Advocacy & Accountability and the Bias Incident Response Team," Ballard said. "The university welcomes viewpoints and open dialogue on campus, but these types of bias incidents aren’t tolerated."