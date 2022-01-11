Though it was posted more than two years ago, a story relaying Dave Moreland’s hunting advice continues to be one of the most-popular ever published on NOLA.com/outdoors. In it, Louisiana’s former deer study leader explains when deer move, when they don’t, and why you shouldn’t waste time in the woods when your chances for success are minuscule. It was NOLA.com/outdoors' fourth most-viewed story in 2015.