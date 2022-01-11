Most deer hunters are doing it all wrong

Though it was posted more than two years ago, a story relaying Dave Moreland’s hunting advice continues to be one of the most-popular ever published on NOLA.com/outdoors. In it, Louisiana’s former deer study leader explains when deer move, when they don’t, and why you shouldn’t waste time in the woods when your chances for success are minuscule. It was NOLA.com/outdoors' fourth most-viewed story in 2015.

A Pierre Part man was cited Tuesday after the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries accused him of over-hunting deer on private property without a license.  

According to LDWF, Mark Albarado, 64, was caught by the landowner. Agents who responded said the owner and an Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputy confirmed that Albarado didn't have permission to be on the property, let alone hunt there. 

Agents say Albarado then admitted to harvesting two antlerless deer during a bucks-only season without any of the required hunting licenses.

Authorities say they seized two antlerless deer and a rifle from Albarado. 

Albarado was later cited for taking over the daily limit of deer, criminal trespassing, hunting without basic season and big-game hunting licenses, failing to comply with deer tagging requirements, failing to comply with hunter orange requirements and taking illegal deer during hunting season. 

Fines for each offense range from $50 to $750 and can result in up to 90 days in jail. 

Albarado also faces civil restitution totaling up to $3,249 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer. 

