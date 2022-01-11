A Pierre Part man was cited Tuesday after the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries accused him of over-hunting deer on private property without a license.
According to LDWF, Mark Albarado, 64, was caught by the landowner. Agents who responded said the owner and an Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputy confirmed that Albarado didn't have permission to be on the property, let alone hunt there.
Agents say Albarado then admitted to harvesting two antlerless deer during a bucks-only season without any of the required hunting licenses.
Authorities say they seized two antlerless deer and a rifle from Albarado.
Albarado was later cited for taking over the daily limit of deer, criminal trespassing, hunting without basic season and big-game hunting licenses, failing to comply with deer tagging requirements, failing to comply with hunter orange requirements and taking illegal deer during hunting season.
Fines for each offense range from $50 to $750 and can result in up to 90 days in jail.
Albarado also faces civil restitution totaling up to $3,249 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.