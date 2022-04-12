A man was arrested after police say he abducted and raped a Southern University student.
Our Lady of the Lake hospital contacted authorities after reporting that a female patient told staff over the weekend that a man had taken against her will from the school's Baton Rouge campus and brought her to a spot in St. Gabriel, where he raped her.
Investigators from the St. Gabriel Police Department said they identified the suspect as Plaquemine resident Justin Young, who was arrested alongside Kirkland Williams, also of Plaquemine, for their role in the incident.
Both were booked into the Iberville Parish jail, where they're awaiting a bond hearing.