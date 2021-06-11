Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge, booking them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Friday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Philip Dupas, 36, 5345 Clayton Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, proof of insurance required and reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Daniel Evans, 25, 9136 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Keyonta Simms, 25, 1517 W. Avondale St., Gonzales, second-offense DWI, speeding, improper lane usage and driver’s license not in possession.
- Nicholas Thibodeaux, 36, 13520 Meadow Crossing Drive, Walker, first-offense DWI and driving over median.