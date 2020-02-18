A family of seven was displaced by a house fire in Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon, according to fire department officials.
Firefighters arrived at the scene in the 2200 block of 69th Avenue around 3:40 p.m.; it took seven units around 25 minutes to put out the blaze, a Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson said.
It is unknown what caused the fire, but it started in the home's carport and caused a vehicle to burn. Authorities said the blaze also spread to a neighboring vacant duplex that sustained $15,000 in damage.
No firefighters were injured during the incident. The family of seven was not home at the time of the blaze.
Red Cross officials were also present to assist the family following the fire.