A man was shot and killed near Gus Young Avenue and North Acadian Thruway Wednesday afternoon, Baton Rouge police say.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to EMS spokesman Mike Chustz.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said its officers responded around 4:15 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of North Acadian Thruway.
Police remained at the scene for hours after the shooting, which took place close to Eden Park Elementary School.
No other details were immediately available about the incident Wednesday night.