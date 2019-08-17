A Baton Rouge man was arrested Friday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.
Dominic Powell, 23, of 2370 73rd Avenue, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on aggravated flight from an officer, negligent injuring and theft of a motor vehicle.
Around 8:52 a.m. Friday a pedestrian notified a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office School Drug Task Force that someone had stolen a car at the nearby Texaco Station in the 8400 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard, according to the arrest report.
The deputy located the vehicle, driven by Powell, and signaled him to pull over, but Powell accelerated onto I-10, traveling upwards of 90 mph.
Powell led the deputy on a high-speed chase, running a red light and striking a vehicle at Hollywood Street. Powell's stolen car flipped over and he was arrested as he attempted to crawl out of the front passenger window, the arrest report says.
The driver of the vehicle Powell struck was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital with possible head, neck and leg injuries.