A youth was fatally shot and an 18-year-old mansuffered a gunshot wound shot Friday night in Baton Rouge according to a news release from Baton Rouge Police Department.
The person killed, who police said appeared to be a juvenile, was found near the intersection of S. 16th Street and North Boulevard with multiple gunshot wounds.
Around 10:40 p.m., an 18-year-old man was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds on the 100 block of St. Vincent De Paul Drive. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening at the time, police say.
Both shootings are listed in the news release but it does not specificdally say whether investigators believe the two shootings are related.
Police have not yet identified a suspect or motive in this incident.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.