A Baton Rouge man arrested Wednesday night has been linked to at least 10 vehicle burglaries in a subdivision north of Walker, with more counts possibly to come, Livingston Parish Sheriff Ard said.
Milton Mosby II, 20, of 6770 Avocado Drive, Baton Rouge, was booked on counts of simple burglary and theft of a firearm, Ard said in a statement.
In the hours before the arrest, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office responded to multiple calls from residents of the Collins Place subdivision about break-ins of locked and unlocked vehicles.
Detectives were able to identify Mosby with the help of home surveillance video that show him armed and targeting the vehicles, taking purses, wallets and credit cards, Ard said.
Detectives were able to track the suspect to Baton Rouge, where, with the help of East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies, Mosby was arrested, Ard said.
The gun seen in the surveillance video, as well as some of the stolen items, were found in Mosby's vehicle.