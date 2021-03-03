A Walker man died Wednesday afternoon when he crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, State Police said in a news release.
A 2020 Freightliner truck was stopped by in the outside lane of I-10 East about eight miles west of Ramah when Eric N. Davis, 52, crashed his 2017 Honda Accord into the back of it, the release said. Troopers responded around 2:30 p.m.
Davis was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and was not injured.
Toxicology samples were taken from Davis and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.