An LSU student was arrested for falsely warning of a shooting on campus Monday through an anonymous discussion app, university spokesperson Ernie Ballard said.
Authorities arrested Dominic Moore for terrorizing, Ballard said.
Yik Yak is an anonymous message board app that allows users to post messages with others within a 5-mile radius.
"There's about to be an active shooter in the 459 at 6:30," the post said.
The university sent out a campus alert Monday around 7 p.m. warning of a suspicious incident at the 459 Commons dining hall. Around 8:20 p.m. LSUPD shared another alert that reported no suspicious activity found.
Investigators were able to link a phone number to the account, according to an affidavit. The owner of the phone number said he let Moore use his number to activate the Yik Yak account because he had been previously banned from the app using his own.
Surveillance footage and an LSU ID card swipe confirmed Moore was at the 459 at the time of the post, documents show.
Investigators confirmed with Yik Yak that Moore's phone number had been banned for a similar post.
Ballard said he is unable to comment on the action the university will take against the student.
"Due to student privacy rights, I cannot comment on potential disciplinary action for an individual at this time, but Code of Conduct violations are handled by Student Advocacy & Accountability," Ballard said. "The disciplinary process is outlined in the student code."