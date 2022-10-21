As East Baton Rouge deals with record levels of fatal domestic violence, parish officials are experimenting with a new, specialized court to handle such crimes.
Starting in early 2023, some people accused of domestic violence crimes will be offered a chance to plea into or be transferred to a 27-week Domestic Violence Intervention Court that will provide services to both the victim and offender. The aim is keep domestic violence from re-ocurring and ensure family stability.
"We owe it to those impacted by domestic violence to do all we can to guarantee they receive justice, and to more importantly, mitigate, and ideally eliminate, the harmful cycle from recurring," District Attorney Hillar Moore said. "This pilot can be a powerful tool for intimate partner violence reduction for generations to come."
The pilot court is based on a well-known batterer intervention program called the Duluth Model. The parish is allowed to start it because of legislation last session sponosred by state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, a Baton Rouge Democrat.
The court will formally bring the judiciary into the domestic violence prevention effort in the parish, Moore said — though judges have been playing their part in their own way. He says judges have begun to look closely at domestic violence history and patterns of incidents when setting bail and bond conditions, he said.
The 19th JDC also has also increased the number of protective orders it issues.
Moore expects the pilot will begin with a problem-solving court, which will direct about 20 felonies and 20 misdemeanor cases toward "solutions for healthier outcomes for both offenders and victims."
Judge Donald Johnson, who announced the court with Moore on Friday, said the court will ideally "process cases more efficiently and deliver consistent accountability, while incorporating a stronger focus on supervision and rehabilitation of persons convicted of domestic violence.”
"Our specialized Domestic Violence Intervention Court will ensure follow-through on cases to aid domestic violence victims, hold those who commit the crimes accountable, and deter repeat offenders, with the assistance of justice and social service agencies,” he said.
The court is a partnership between the 19th JDC, the local offices of the district attorney and public defender, the mayor's office, the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, YWCA of Greater Baton Rouge, the Family Justice Center, Louisiana Division of Probation & Parole, Discovery/Renew Family Resource Project and a domestic violence citizens' taskforce.
So far this year, there have been 21 domestic violence related deaths, including 5 justified, 1 suicide, 1 infant, and 2 unborn babies, Moore said.
"While these numbers are less than 2021, any death is unacceptable," he added.
The new specialized court builds off of previous efforts to reduce domestic violence.
In 2017, the National Network for Safe Communities at John Jay College of Criminal Justice assisted the district attorney's office in analyzing intimate partner violence in the parish, backed by crime data.
They looked at three years’ worth of incident level data for four specific domestic violence offense codes, among other information.
That effort led to the creation of the "Stop the Loss" program, which aims to prevent domestic violence homicides by intervening before abusive situations escalate into deadly violence. The goal is to hold abusers accountable for domestic violence sooner, before that violence escalates.
"Stop the Loss" also serves victims and provides holistic support as they process their trauma. Some offenders, too, have the chance to seek counseling and work to change their behavior.
Now, that program — which, at the highest level, has generally helped identify the most serious abusers — will help funnel those offenders assessed at a lower level into a specialized court that will be the first of its kind in the state.