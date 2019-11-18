Two more men were arrested Monday on counts of first-degree murder in a Nov. 12 homicide, bringing the number of arrests in the case to three.

The victim, Jermiquec Goings, 25, of Baton Rouge, was found in a yard on Crestwood Street on the morning of Nov. 12, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

On Monday, Tyler Westmore, 22, of 1811 S. Flannery Road, and Darnell Mackyeon 20, of 1922 Boulevard de Province, were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of first-degree murder, Sgt. Don Coppola, Baton Rouge Police spokesman, said in a statement.

One arrested in fatal shooting off Cedarcrest Avenue, BRPD says A Reserve man has been arrested in a fatal shooting off Cedarcrest Avenue, according to Baton Rouge Police.

Another man, Bono Kollie, 24, of 188 Homewood Place, Reserve, was arrested on Nov. 14 in the case, also on a count of first-degree murder.

All three men had been apprehended by the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force, Coppola said.

Police have said they believe the shooting may have occurred during some type of drug activity.

Man found shot dead in front yard off Cedarcrest Avenue; fifth in city in recent days Baton Rouge police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man's body was found early Tuesday in a neighborhood off Cedarcrest Avenue.