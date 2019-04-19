An off-duty East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy was killed in a motorcycle crash on Highway 30 Friday afternoon, Louisiana State Police reported.
John DePedro, 36, of the Special Community Anti-Crime Team, was the deputy who was killed in the crash, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office.
The fatal crash involved DePedro and another vehicle both headed eastbound on Highway 30 around 1:00 p.m., Louisiana State Trooper Taylor Scrantz said.
"He was a dedicated public servant and will be greatly missed," East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said in an email to his team.
DePedro served the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for nearly 11 years, spending eight working at the prison. He leaves behind a wife and two children.
