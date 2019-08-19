Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Kenyon Duncan, 42, 25175 Dublieux Road, Plaquemine, first-offense DWI, speeding, seat belt violation, driver's license required and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Amanda Himel, 30, 4546 Orchid St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, and license plate required.