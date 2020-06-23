A 23-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly killing a 29-year-old man and injuring a 21-year-old woman in a shooting off Plank Road in Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon.
According to Baton Rouge police, Trenton Taplin, 23, of 4106 Sherwood St., was caught by officers after fleeing the shooting scene. He's been booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
The man shot dead is identified as Gary Fielding, of 3368 Crestaire Dr.
The 21-year-old woman injured is in an area hospital. Police said her injuries aren't life-threatening.
On Monday, a few neighbors gathered outside the crime tape, some holding umbrellas or huddled under trees to stay out of the late afternoon rain. They spoke quietly and watched with concern as law enforcement officers walked slowly in and out of the house, collecting evidence and completing their investigation.
The neighborhood where the shooting occurred and surrounding streets have been plagued with gun violence and drug activity in recent years. A few blocks away, the first Baton Rouge homicide of 2020 unfolded Jan. 1 — a crime that investigators initially assumed was a drug overdose until the funeral home discovered a bullet wound.