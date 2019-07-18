A Baton Rouge police sergeant suspended in November for receiving extra duty compensation for the same hours as his department shifts was suspended again this spring for failing to notify his supervisors about a crucial change to his medical status — a change that would have enabled him an earlier return to work.

Sgt. Larry Ned was suspended without pay for five days in March after police internal investigators determined he had been AWOL for five days in October, following a determination from Ned's doctor that authorized his return to work after neck surgery and months of physical therapy. However, instead of notifying his supervisors or anyone in the city's police agency about the change in his status after spending a year on worker's compensation, Ned did not immediately return to work or advise his supervisors about the situation.

"His failure to notify his supervisors … is the reason for discipline," Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said at Ned's civil service appeal hearing Thursday. "When we have a supervisor with 20-plus years on the job and he doesn’t understand it's his responsibility to notify his own supervisor… . We hold supervisors to a higher standard."

Third Baton Rouge police officer in payroll fraud probe suspended; other two get reduced punishment The third Baton Rouge Police officer involved in a payroll fraud investigation that began a year ago was suspended this week after officials f…

The Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board voted Thursday to uphold the five-day suspension that Paul had ordered in the case. Ned had appealed the suspension.

Ned argued Thursday that he had reported the change in his medical status to a representative of the worker's compensation agency who had been handling his case, and had been waiting to hear how they recommended he proceed. While he knew the doctor cleared him to return to a modified role at BRPD on Oct. 15, he said, he was concerned about working while still on strong pain medication that made him drowsy and unable to drive a car.

“It's completely reasonable that he would contact his nurse case manager (at the worker's compensation company)," said Kyle Kershaw, the attorney for Ned. "The nurse case manager is just like telling someone with the department. … He can't help if they didn’t get that or that got delayed."

District Attorney reviews payroll fraud investigations of three BRPD officers to decide whether to file charges The East Baton Rouge District Attorneys Office is reviewing the cases of three Baton Rouge police officers to determine whether criminal charg…

Paul said that is not appropriate police department notification, which is outlined in the department's policy manual, and the majority of the civil service board agreed. They voted 4-1 to uphold Ned's latest suspension.

Ned said he will appeal Thursday's decision with the 19th Judicial District Court.

"Upon his release from medical treatment he was supposed to return to duty, but he failed to do so," said Capt. Steve Wilkison, who as commander of the department's health and safety division oversees worker's compensation. While Ned may have had concerns about how to return to work, Wilkison said, they would have worked with him to find an appropriate role.

Ned now is working for the department's Telephone Reporting Unit, a desk job, primarily taking calls. Ned still wears a brace on his left wrist and thumb, and said he's still working to get back to full capability. He was injured in a car crash in 2017.

Kershaw argued that because the doctor had sent to the worker's compensation agency the note clearing Ned to return to light-duty work, the department did have notification — through the worker's compensation agency — about Ned's new status.

Ned was suspended for 20 days in November after BRPD officials determined that on various occasions throughout much of 2016 and 2017 he had signed in to work extra duty prior to the end of his regular shifts at the city police department, adding up to at least 55 hours.

Ned did not appeal that suspension.

Paul said that recent discipline played a role in the punishment his team determined was appropriate for Ned in the later case.

The civil service meeting Thursday was also the last for the board's chair, Julie Cherry, who has served in the voluntary role since 2008. Cherry was the lone vote against upholding Ned's latest suspension.

She will be replaced by Brandon Williams, the owner of a local construction company and a community volunteer. Williams was nominated last month by LSU President F. King Alexander at the end of Cherry's term, and the East Baton Rouge Metro Council later voted to approve him.

Three Baton Rouge police officers under investigation for payroll fraud, final actions still pending Three Baton Rouge police sergeants have been under investigation for payroll fraud since November, said police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely.