Police are investigating reports of shots fired along the New Roads Lion’s Club parade route Tuesday afternoon.
Pointe Coupee Sheriff Bud Torres said nobody was injured and no intended victims or motive has been identified.
He said his deputies found several shell casings in the area, along Texas Street, but otherwise information is limited.
He said multiple people were being questioned as of Tuesday afternoon but nobody has been arrested.
“Anything can happen anywhere now, it’s unfortunate it happened at the parade but it’s not unusual,” Torres said.