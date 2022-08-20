Someone was shot during an armed robbery attempt on LSU's campus overnight between Friday and Saturday, police said in a statement.
It happened on South Campus Drive between Highland Road and East Campus Drive, LSU police said. The victim's injuries were not life threatening, the statement said.
"Indications are this was an isolated incident and the victim and suspect are known to each other," LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said in a statement on Facebook. "When LSU Police were notified of the incident, the timeframe of needing an emergency alert had passed."
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information can call LSU police at 225-578-3231.